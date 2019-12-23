Santander Consumer Finance and MG agree five-year partnership

MG MOTOR UK has selected Santander Consumer Finance as its exclusive finance provider.

The two companies have agreed a five-year partnership which is effective from January 1.

Trading as MG Motor Financial Services, MG and SCF will provide a full range of retail finance options.

On the dealer side, new wholesale funding facilities will help MG dealers to gear up for strong growth from 2020 onwards.

The partnership supports MG’s Momentum & Growth mid-term plan which will see the ambitious British brand increase the size of its dealer network, add new models and reach more than 30,000 new car sales by 2021.

In order to service the partnership with MG successfully, SCF have employed a new eight-strong sales team including a national sales manager and a national marketing manager.

Daniel Gregorious, head of sales and marketing at MG Motor UK, said: ‘We’re delighted to be partnering with Santander Consumer Finance to fulfil our retail and wholesale finance requirements.

‘With Santander Consumer Finance’s support, we’re confident that we can provide our dealers with the tools they need to drive their businesses forward whilst delivering customer service excellence.’

Stewart Grant, Santander Consumer Finance commercial director, added: ‘Our new agreement with MG Motor UK is another thrilling milestone in the ongoing development of our partnership strategy and we are proud to be working with such a famous British brand.’

With a four-car range, MG is currently the fastest growing car brand in the UK with November year-to-date sales up over 35 per cent versus the same period in 2018.

