Seat’s sales operations manager moves to head up fleet operation

SEAT UK has appointed Craig Cavanagh, pictured, as head of fleet, replacing Peter McDonald.

Cavanagh takes over leadership of the Seat fleet team on January 1, moving across from his current position as sales operations manager.

Seat UK managing director, Richard Harrison, said: ‘Craig is an experienced and trusted member of the Seat leadership team, and I am delighted to see him progress his career by moving across to lead our fantastic fleet team.

‘We have an exciting year ahead for our fleet customers and partners, as we add five new models, electrify the brand, and continue to build upon our high level of service through great initiatives such as the four-day test drive programme.’

With a combined 256 years of industry experience, Seat’s specialist fleet team have been at the core of its successful growth, delivering innovation and a real customer-first approach, meeting the needs of fleet customers at different levels, from large corporate fleets, through leasing and end-user customers.

Seat UK’s true fleet sales have increased seven per cent year-to-date, despite a market decline of two per cent.

