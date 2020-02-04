Snows puts leasing customers in the driving seat

SNOWS Motor Group has launched a new web platform to give one of its fastest-growing customer bases ‘real-time’ access to the best vehicles and offers.

Snows Leasing is a fully integrated, dynamically driven site that allows business and personal leasing clients to access the latest vehicle and finance deals daily.

Created by motor industry software provider Calas, responsive technology lets the site’s users search for vehicles by make, model, price and transmission, as well as request quotes, arrange finance and order vehicles from across Snows’ 18-marque portfolio.

The platform also incorporates commercial vehicles and a dedicated ‘green cars’ section for the group’s hybrid and alternative fuel range.

Divisional corporate manager Alastair Rutt, pictured, said: ‘The typical customer journey has changed, with many modern-day business and individual customers now accessing vehicle information, quotes and finance online, and increasingly through handheld technology.

‘We’re committed to evolving our services to meet our customers’ needs, so the new site ensures seamless access to the very latest information, including the best daily offers across all our marques and from the UK’s leading finance companies.’

There are now an estimated five million leased vehicles on British roads, according to the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association, 1.9m of which are on individual or personal contracts.

Leasing is believed to have grown by 14 per cent in 2019.

Rutt added: ‘Our business customers appreciate the potential VAT benefits of leasing and the way it gives them assets that don’t sit on their balance sheet.

‘Our personal leasing customers like the freedom it gives them to drive a new car every few years at ultra-competitive prices and a hassle-free process.

‘We want to ensure all Snows customers receive a bespoke and tailored package which helps them make the best leasing decisions for them. The new site will help us to do that.’

