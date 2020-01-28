SsangYong apprentices complete first module of new training programme

A GROUP of SsangYong vehicle technicians have completed the first module of a new apprenticeship programme.

The scheme, for light vehicle maintenance and repair technicians, is nationally recognised by the IMI and was launched in April 2019.

It has been designed specifically to maximise on-the-job training whilst minimising time away from the dealership.

The programme is run by a fully qualified, dedicated team from Emtec Colleges, an automotive-focused subsidiary of Nottingham College.

They ensure that every candidate receives comprehensive training on the latest vehicles, specialist tools, industry technologies, diagnostic equipment, IT systems and customer handling techniques.

Jon Rawson, head of operations at Emtec, said it was great to see Emtec and Nottingham College’s relationship with SsangYong growing.

He explained: ‘We started working together just under two years ago, after an opportunity arose to provide a home for the adult training programme.

‘The natural progression for that initial work was to collaborate and launch the apprenticeship programme to further support the SsangYong dealer network with developing new talent.

‘What better way than to link the two programmes together so apprentices get to develop their knowledge and skills on the same vehicles that they work on back in the dealership?’

The programme lasts for three years and includes eight week-long modules per year, delivered at the SsangYong Academy in Nottingham.

Playing on the Tivoli brand strapline, apprentice Alex Gilbert of Rodgers of Plymouth, said: ‘I am proud to be one of the first ever SsangYong apprentices and to be given the opportunity to work with this superb south Korean brand. I lov it!’

Mark Burrows, aftersales director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome our new apprentices to this great brand, and commencing the journey in developing our technicians of the future.’

