SsangYong York saddles up for sponsorship deal with Wetherby Racecourse

SSANGYONG York has partnered with Wetherby Racecourse.

The newly opened dealership will supply it with vehicles to transport the race starters at this year’s meetings, as well as provide the support vehicles for the doctors who provide medical care during race meetings.

Paul Sanderson, managing director of SsangYong York, said: ‘Brand awareness is at the heart of horse racing’s appeal, where races command TV coverage and there are a number of race days featured on free-to-air coverage in Britain.

‘We want SsangYong to be at the heart of Wetherby races. It’s about building a relationship between two businesses, utilising a wealth of experience and ensuring our brand is at the forefront of people’s hearts and minds in our local area.’

Wetherby holds jump meetings between October and April and flat racing during May and June, so is already in the midst of a busy season.

Jonjo Sanderson, chief executive and clerk of the course, said: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering with SsangYong York. Its support with vehicles is vital to the racing operation, and we are excited to be working with the SsangYong team. The vehicles all look extremely smart too.’

