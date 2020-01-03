Stan Palmer takes on Suzuki franchise in Carlisle

STAN Palmer has been appointed by Suzuki to run its new franchise in Carlisle.

The fully refurbished and modernised six-car showroom in Montgomery Way will serve motorists in a catchment area that also incorporates the surrounding market towns of Penrith, Wigton and Brampton, and becomes the fourth premises to be opened in Cumbria by the family-owned company, which was established 65 years ago.

Customers can enjoy complimentary refreshments in the lounge and accessories area, while buyers looking for a Suzuki Approved Used car will be able to browse round the 70-strong vehicle line-up on the Stan Palmer Suzuki forecourt. Routine servicing and MOTs, meanwhile, are offered via the eight-bay workshop.

Dealer principal Neil Palmer said: ‘After a series of positive discussions with Suzuki, we were impressed with the brand’s straightforward approach to business, thereby making them an ideal partner to complement the franchises that our company already manages.

‘With consumers increasingly turning to hybrids and cars with low emissions for added affordability, the Suzuki’s model range meets the needs and demographics of local drivers. We’ve received a high number of inquiries from motorists, so it’s been a very encouraging start as we get the new showroom up and running.’

Dale Wyatt, director of automobile at Suzuki GB, said: ‘We are very pleased that our brand and product range will once again be visible to the residents of Carlisle and the wider area, after this important strategic open point in our network was recently vacated.

‘We were therefore looking for a partner that had a ready-to-go customer base and a long-standing positive reputation amongst motorists. Fulfilling these criteria, Stan Palmer was the natural choice for the new franchise in Carlisle, as it is an expanding business that brings a wealth of experience to Suzuki and has enjoyed success in the automotive retail sector for more than six decades.

‘We look forward to working closely with Neil Palmer and his colleagues.’

The franchise was previously held by Border Cars, which went into administration last year.

