Step back in time with Mercedes-Benz sales training video

HOW times change… Or do they?

This video from Mercedes-Benz States-side dates back some 30-odd years and is fascinating to watch.

Complete with zippy opening theme, it’s a true slice of sales training history as the established stages of the process – meet and greet, probing and qualifying, selling benefits, demonstration drive, handling objections, closing, then delivery and follow-up – are expanded on.

Is it old-fashioned or does it still have something to offer? You be the judge…

MORE: All-electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class confirmed

MORE: 48-hour test drives offered to Mercedes-Benz customers

MORE: Western Automobile Company is named Mercedes-Benz’s top retailer