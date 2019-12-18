Still space for TWO more teams at our next go-karting qualifier!

THE great Car Dealer Magazine Go-karting Challenge for 2019-2020 is already a huge success – but there’s still time for you to get involved, particularly if you’re a dealer in Essex or the surrounding counties.

The next regional heat of the competition takes place at TeamSport Karting in Harlow on January 16 – and there are spaces for TWO more teams still available.

So if you fancy having a crack at go-karting glory, now’s your chance to put yourself forward!

As with the other regional heats, the Harlow event will see dealerships competing in a 90-minute endurance race for a place in the final.

It’s being held in association with Close Brothers Motor Finance and all you need to do for a chance to take part is email us at karting@cardealermagazine.co.uk.

There are five qualifiers in all, with 12 teams of four drivers in each one and the final takes place in Leicester on March 4, 2020.

At each qualifier, the top two teams (and a couple of other top performers) will be awarded a place on the grid in the grand final.

Here’s what else you need to know…

What time does the racing start?

Teams need to arrive at the venue before 7pm. Free parking is available. Before the race begins at 8pm, there’s a mandatory drivers’ briefing plus a 15-minute practice session, which will get you used to the layout, kart and pit stops.

Who can drive?

Every driver in your team needs to be in the motor trade – no professional racing drivers will be allowed to race, nor any non-motor traders. If you’re unable to put together a team of four from your staff, you can combine with other local dealers. As long as they work in the motor trade, they can be part of your team!

Will I need any gear?

No. TeamSport provides helmets, race suits and gloves at each track, so there’s no need to buy any gear you don’t have.

Are there prizes?

Yes! There will be a podium ceremony at each regional round and a trophy for the winning finalist.

How do I sign up?

Any dealership in the north-west region can apply to enter this qualifier by emailing us at karting@cardealermagazine.co.uk. Applications will be drawn out of a hat and you’ll be informed if your entry has been successful.

MORE: Action from our Manchester qualifier

MORE: Slipping and sliding in Stockton!