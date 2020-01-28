Sytner North East named Mercedes-Benz Retailer of the Year 2019

SYTNER North East has been awarded the title of Mercedes-Benz Retailer of the Year.

The trophy was handed over at an exclusive ceremony which took place at Mercedes-Benz World in Weybridge, Surrey.

Sytner North East – which has sites in Newcastle upon Tyne, Sunderland, Teesside and Carlisle – was chosen thanks to its outstanding performance in every area of the business. These included customer service, used car sales, workshop retail hours and customer retention.

Gary Savage, managing director, Mercedes-Benz Cars UK, said: ‘Our retail partners are a vital part of our success in the UK. Without their hard work we wouldn’t have finished 2019 as the third largest manufacturer in the UK, and the number-one premium manufacturer.

‘We – as an industry – are experiencing a real level of change, and I’m very proud to see our retailers embrace these challenges and continue to offer our customers an exceptional experience.’

The smart Retailer of the Year accolade went to Exeter-based City West.

Other winners included Lookers Sussex (Loyalty Team of the Year); Western Automobile Company (Workshop of the Year); Charles Newman from Mercedes-Benz of Watford (Apprentice of the Year); and Sytner West (Fleet Team of the Year).

Marshall North West won Mercedes-AMG Sales Team of the Year; Lancaster got Used Car Sales Team of the Year; Customer Experience Team of the Year was Isaac Agnew; Sandown Surrey and Hampshire was awarded Aftersales Team of the Year; JCT600 won the New Car Sales Team of the Year title; Sinclair won Digital Engagement of the Year; while Martin Casha was given The Le Roy Muntingh Outstanding Contribution Award.

In 2019, Mercedes-Benz sold over 171,000 cars in the UK – with a market share of 7.4 per cent.

MORE: The test drive that stretched from the Netherlands to Spain

MORE: Step back in time with Mercedes-Benz training video