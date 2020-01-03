Vandals cause £30,000 damage at Norfolk dealership

SEVERAL vehicles were damaged at a car dealership in Great Yarmouth over the Christmas period.

Vandals struck at Thurlow Nunn on Station Road sometime between 5pm on Saturday, December 28 and 10am on Sunday, December 29.

The trouble-makers scratched the bodywork and slashed the tyres of nine vehicles, causing an estimated £30,000 of damage.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the person responsible.

Picture: Google Street View

