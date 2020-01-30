Waiting times for Hyundai Kona reduced as production shifts up a gear

CUSTOMERS waiting for an all-electric Hyundai Kona have seen waiting times cut dramatically after the firm ramped up production.

An investigation by the PA news agency last year found that many prospective electric vehicle owners were facing delays in the delivery of their EVs, with Hyundai and Kia customers facing wait times of up to 12 months.

At the time, firms blamed global demand for batteries outstripping supply, but Hyundai says these delays have been ‘significantly reduced’ through the introduction of Kona Electric production to the South Korean company’s factory in Czechia, as well as increasing supply from its home country.

Ashley Andrew, managing director at Hyundai Motor UK, said: ‘The Hyundai Kona Electric has achieved outstanding success in the UK since its introduction, with demand for the model quickly outstripping supply.

‘We have listened to our customers and are significantly ramping-up availability in order to cut delivery times, a move that we hope will encourage more people to consider a fully electric car.’

