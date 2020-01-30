Zoe still the fastest-selling used car in the UK, says Auto Trader

THE Renault Zoe has retained its title as the fastest-selling used car in the UK, with the 2016 variant taking top spot in the latest Auto Trader Fastest Selling Index.

The result adds further weight to the prediction from automotive analysts that 2020 is set to be the year of the electric car.

The latest figures from the index, which live-tracks the speed at which vehicles sell combined with a 1-100 retail rating determined by live supply and demand, showed that the French ultra-low emission vehicle (ULEV) currently has the potential to leave forecourts in just 25 days.

Despite the 2016 variant topping January’s list, only one specific type of Zoe featured in the top 10, meaning the car experienced a slight decline in popularity compared to December, when three were included.

The dip in the number of Zoes featured in the index has meant an increase in the number of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles featured in the top 10 with five powered by diesel and four petrol.

These were primarily small hatchbacks with the Toyota Aygo, Volkswagen Up, Audi A1 and Dacia Sandero Stepway all making the cut.

Auto Trader’s director of commercial products, Karolina Edwards-Smajda, said: ‘Despite a slight increase of traditionally-fuelled vehicles in the top 10, it’s impossible to ignore the huge shift in consumer perception towards low-emission cars.

‘Whilst we’re a long way from mass adoption, every metric on our marketplace indicates an ever-growing appetite for electric.

‘Not only has the Zoe continued its reign into the new year, but over the last 12 months we’ve seen a significant 78 per cent increase in searches for EVs on Auto Trader.’

