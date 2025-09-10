Car Dealer Magazine

News 1 hour ago
Cotswold Motor Group blames ‘manufacturer holds’ as profits take a tumble in 2024
BMW dealer Cotswold Motor Group says that a high number of 'manufacturer holds' were to blame for its falling profits in 2024.
News 1 hour ago
Podcast 2 weeks ago
Car Dealer Podcast Live is now just weeks away and only a handful of tickets remain available if you want to be part of the audience.
News 1 week ago
Car Dealer is giving you the chance to be part of something special in 2026 – a group trip to the world’s biggest dealer conference, the NADA Show in Las Vegas.
One car dealer told how implementing an AI sales assistant in his business returned them to profitability.
Car News 1 week ago
Motor shows may not be as prestigious as they once were, but that hasn't stopped some of the biggest names in the industry using Munich this week to show off their latest wares.
Car News 2 weeks ago
Smart has confirmed it will build a successor to its most iconic model, the ForTwo.
Supplier Tips 2 weeks ago
For some used car dealers, part exchanges can often feel like something of a burden – taken only in order to necessitate a sale.
Supplier Tips 3 weeks ago
The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is no longer a future talking point - it’s a present-day reality.