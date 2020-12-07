As well as bringing you the latest industry news on the Car Dealer website, we’re also beavering away on the next edition of the magazine.

In the meantime, though, the current issue is still available to read and it’s stuffed to the gills with news, reviews, features, comments, advice and more – all free!

We’ve got a blood-pumping feature from motoring writer Darren Cassey, who channelled his inner 007 as he drove a 400bhp Land Rover Defender from the forthcoming James Bond film No Time To Die.

And as if that wasn’t enough excitement, Darren slid behind the wheels of BMW and Mini’s most performance-focused models as well for a comparison drive like no other!

Issue 153’s cover feature is our 2020 Road Test of the Year, which saw us taking advantage of a break in lockdown measures to put the Ford Puma ST-Line X, Polestar 2, Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, Porsche Taycan Turbo and Honda e through their paces.

Because Car Dealer is fully digital now, not only can you read all about it but you can also watch amazing videos of the cars in action.

Among our regular features, there are round-ups and digests of news stories plus highlights from our Car Dealer Live broadcasts with – thanks once again to the wonders of modern digital technology – click-throughs to the videos.

Our advice section, meanwhile, includes what negative interest rates could mean to dealers, as well as the ins and outs of the furlough extension.

This is just a taster of what’s waiting for you between the covers of Car Dealer 153, and you can read it all simply by clicking on the digital magazine at the top of this page.

