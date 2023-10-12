Alan Day Motor Group marketing manager in line for humanitarian award

Alan Day Motor Group’s marketing boss has been nominated for a humanitarian award in recognition of his work helping to evacuate and rehouse Ukrainian refugees.

Darran Clark has been put forward for The Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty title in this year’s South Kesteven Community Awards, which honour people who have made a significant positive impact in their community.

The 37-year-old marketing manager has been at Alan Day Motor Group for five years and his nomination comes as a result of his remarkable humanitarian efforts during the Ukrainian war last year.

As soon as he saw the heartbreaking scenes of conflict and displacement, he sprang into action, with the citation saying he demonstrated incredible compassion and leadership.

Clark works full-time at Alan Day’s branches in Hampstead and New Southgate, but he ploughed all his spare time into helping ease the unfolding humanitarian crisis following the Russian invasion.

One of his most significant contributions was his role in mobilising coaches and minibuses to help evacuate Ukrainian nationals from the war-torn regions.

He is a fluent Russian and Polish speaker as well, which proved invaluable in helping Ukrainian nationals as they arrived in the UK.

Clark not only helped them settle into their new lives but also actively sought job opportunities to support their integration into the local community.

In addition, when the Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched, he offered his own rental properties for free to house three Ukrainian families, giving them a stable foundation to rebuild their lives in a foreign land.

But Clark said: ‘I really do not feel I deserve the nomination. I am just trying to show my children what it means to be a good person and to have compassion.

‘I have spent lots of time in that part of the world, and when the news broke on television, I felt compelled to help.

‘It’s not about politics or who is right or wrong. At the end of the day, people are suffering, and we all should look within ourselves and do more.

‘In my local community, there are lots of people doing things to help displaced Ukrainians.’

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony on October 27. Other categories include Inspirational Young Person, Lifetime Community Champion and the Urban Space Award.

