Aston Martin’s Middle East distributor ordered to pay luxury car firm almost £5.5m

Aston Martin has won a court case that has seen its exclusive distributor in the Middle East ordered to pay it nearly £5.5m.

The High Court action stemmed from an agency agreement dated April 19, 2018 and how it was interpreted.

It involved claims and counter-claims surrounding complicated agency and distribution deals between Aston Martin and AMMENA – its distributor for the Middle East and North Africa region.

The agency agreement meant Aston Martin getting a fixed fee while AMMENA was guaranteed a minimum profit that centred on a business plan to which both sides had agreed.

However, they fell out over the payment of 2019 and 2020’s minimum profit.

The money was withheld by Aston Martin, which said it could set off the sums against an indemnity claim that arose from ending a dealership agreement with Haji Husein Alireza & Co (HHA) in Saudi Arabia, reported Commercial Dispute Resolution.

The set-off and indemnity claim’s validity were disputed by AMMENA, which moved to end the agency agreement as of April 19, 2021.

Aston Martin hit back by claiming that AMMENA’s termination wasn’t valid. It then ended the agency agreement itself on June 3, 2021.

AMMENA subsequently claimed for the unpaid minimum profit for 2019, 2020 and 2021, plus an account of its dealings and activities under the agency agreement.

Aston Martin then counterclaimed for the indemnity over the HHA dispute plus another dispute involving a former Bahraini dealer.

Dame Clare Moulder, the presiding judge at the Business and Property Court of the King’s Bench Division, upheld Aston Martin’s counterclaim and threw out AMMENA’s claim in its entirety, said Commercial Dispute Resolution.

In addition, she ruled that Aston Martin should have the indemnity relating to the HHA row.

A lot of the case by AMMENA revolved around ‘good faith’ but the judge rejected those arguments as well. Instead, she said it was Aston Martin that had acted in good faith throughout and had fulfilled every one of its obligations.

AMMENA was ordered to pay Aston Martin £5,407,086.08 as well as interest and costs.

Both sides had reached an agreement over the Bahrain indemnity claim, to the tune of £160,178.08.

Commercial Dispute Resolution commented: ‘The judgment goes a long way to clarify the scope and limitations of good faith obligations in commercial agreements, particularly during transitional periods after agreement terminations.

‘It emphasises that express duties of good faith should be interpreted precisely, and implied duties cannot extend beyond reasonable expectations.’