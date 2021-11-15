Audi agrees deal to buy struggling McLaren Group to get access to Formula 1, reports suggest

Audi has bought McLaren Group, meaning it will take control of both the Formula 1 team as well as the firm’s supercar business, according to new reports.

A source close to the negotiations has told Autocar that a deal has been agreed, although no figures have been revealed as yet.

The buyout opens up the possibility of McLaren’s road cars using the German firm’s engines such as those used in the R8 and by Audi’s other supercar manufacturer, Lamborghini.

It would also likely give them access to other components for everything from upholstery materials and infotainment to production processes.

The deal is also expected to have major ramifications for the McLaren Formula 1 team, which has produced seven world champions over the years.

It is no secret that the Volkswagen Group, which owns Audi, has been involved in conversations about joining the top tier racing series and this deal would give Audi a direct entry into Formula 1 – which could include renaming the team.

Autocar reports that in an interview with Thomas Laudenbach – the new motorsport boss at fellow VW Group firm Porsche – it was confirmed that the brand was considering an entry in Formula 1.

It is not believed that the latest deal ‘necessarily closes the door’ on that possibility.

On top of the F1 team and supercar division, the group also includes McLaren Applied, a specialist arm that builds electrification systems for road and track applications.

The McLaren Group is majority-owned by Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain.

The Woking-based company has been struggling financially in recent years, despite receiving a £550m cash injection last year.

Last month, Mike Flewitt stepped down as CEO after eight years in the job.

Both Audi and McLaren have been approached for comment.