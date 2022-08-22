Aug 22: Sunak tells Truss to ‘come clean’ over tax plans; Tyson Fury’s cousin stabbed to death; Bernie Ecclestone in court;

Rishi Sunak’s camp tells Liz Truss to ‘come clean’ over ‘dangerous’ tax plans

Liz Truss will plunge the economy into an ‘inflation spiral’ if she does not choose between her unfunded £50bn tax cuts or providing cost-of-living support, her Tory leadership rival has warned.

Rishi Sunak’s campaign said the foreign secretary would increase borrowing to ‘historic and dangerous levels’, and place public finances into ‘serious jeopardy’, if she attempts both.

The comments came after Truss, the frontrunner to be the next prime minister, signalled she could help firms and households with soaring energy bills with direct support this winter.

Tyson Fury’s cousin stabbed to death in ‘senseless attack’

The cousin of boxer Tyson Fury has been stabbed to death in what police called a ‘senseless’ and ‘unplanned’ attack.

In a social media post on Sunday, the heavyweight boxing champion said his cousin Rico Burton was ‘stabbed in the neck’ and called on the government to ‘bring higher sentencing for knife crime’.

Fury said those who carried knives were ‘idiots’.

Monitors for measuring sewage going into sea faulty or not installed – Lib Dems

Monitors being used for measuring the amount of sewage being pumped into the sea across the UK are faulty or not even installed, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Environment Agency data shows water companies are failing to monitor sewage discharges along the coastline including at British seaside resorts, according to the party’s analysis.

It comes as dozens of pollution warnings were put in place across beaches and swimming spots in England and Wales this week after heavy rain overwhelmed sewer systems, leading water companies to release sewage into the natural environment.

Johnson holds call with world leaders including Biden after return from holiday

Boris Johnson has held a call with US president Joe Biden and other world leaders after returning from his second holiday of the summer.

The prime minister discussed the Iran nuclear deal and the Russian-occupied nuclear complex in Ukraine with the US president, France’s Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday.

Downing Street said he had returned to the UK and is expected to fully resume work in No 10 again from Monday.

Bernie Ecclestone in court on fraud charge

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone is due to appear in court over an alleged failure to declare £400m of overseas assets to the government.

Ecclestone, 91, is expected to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court in person on Monday to face a charge of fraud by false representation between July 13, 2013 and October 5, 2016.

According to the court listing, the business magnate allegedly claimed he had ‘established only a single trust, that being one in favour of your daughters’. He is also alleged to have said ‘other than the trust established for your daughters you were not the settlor nor beneficiary of any trust in or outside the UK’.

Households set to be paid for turning off washing machines at peak hours

Households with smart meters could be paid for turning off high-energy appliances such as washing machines during peak times to reduce the risk of blackouts this winter.

The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) is understood to be preparing to announce plans to reward consumers for easing the strain on the power grid.

Rebates for minimising the use of goods such as tumble dryers, dishwashers and games consoles during the peak hours of 5pm-8pm could be as high as £6 per kWh saved. The Sunday Times, which first reported the plans, said the grid will apply to the Ofgem regulator for approval, with hopes the scheme will open by late October.

Weekend Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Boris Johnson approves funding for Sizewell C nuclear plant

Boris Johnson has greenlit funding for a new multibillion-pound nuclear power station, triggering concerns among some of Liz Truss’s allies that it could limit her economic vision.

Whitehall sources confirmed the prime minister and chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have given the go-ahead for financing for the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear reactor in Suffolk.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Private funding will be sought for the project estimated to cost £20-30bn. The government is then set to make a final decision on public investment early next year, with it expected to buy a 20 per cent stake in the plant, costing up to £6bn.

Weather outlook

Heavy rain will push eastwards across most of England, Wales and southern Scotland today, says BBC Weather. Turning brighter in the south-west of England later on.

Rain seen through the day will push through leaving a mostly dry night for the country. Western Scotland and Northern Ireland will see some showers, however.