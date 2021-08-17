August 17: Government plan for vulnerable Afghans; Plymouth mourners gather; BHP in merger talks; New Countach unveiled

Boris Johnson to unveil plan to let vulnerable Afghans set-up home in UK

The Prime Minister will unveil a ‘bespoke’ resettlement scheme for vulnerable Afghans as efforts to get British nationals and other support staff back to the UK continue.

No 10 said Boris Johnson would give more information about the refugee scheme in the coming days, with the policy anticipated to be focused on helping women and girls.

In Afghanistan, British armed forces numbers are to be bolstered to 900, with a further 200 announced by the Ministry of Defence on Monday.

Hundreds gather to mourn victims of Plymouth shooting

There has been a heartfelt plea for change as hundreds gathered in Plymouth to pay their respects to the five people killed in one of the UK’s worst mass shootings.

Civic leaders, religious figures, politicians, emergency service workers and the military joined around 200 people outside the Guildhall in Plymouth city centre to hold a one minute’s silence.

They gathered to mourn and reflect on last week’s devastating events when gunman Jake Davison, 22, launched his murderous spree in the Keyham area of the city.

Warning that potential autumn wave could see 1,000 hospital admissions per day

There is still potential for a ‘large’ wave of Covid-19 in the autumn – which could see 1,000 people admitted to hospital each day, an expert has warned.

Professor Neil Ferguson, infectious disease modeller and epidemiologist from Imperial College London, said current case rates are ‘sobering’ heading into September – when mixing will increase as schools return.

However, he added it is “unlikely” that any surge in hospital admissions will lead to levels of deaths seen earlier this year thanks to the vaccination programme.

BHP in talks over merger deal to exit petroleum sector

Mining giant BHP has said it is reviewing the future of its petroleum business and is in talks over a merger for the arm with an Australian oil firm.

BHP, which is listed in both London and Sydney, told shareholders on Monday that it has started a strategic review to reassess the position of the petroleum business within its portfolio.

It said a ‘number of options are being evaluated’, including a potential merger with Woodside Petroleum.

Business rates plans will make appeals more onerous and expensive, advisers warn

The government’s latest proposals for business rates reform will create more difficulties for businesses launching appeals than benefits, property consultants have warned.

Experts at real estate advisory firm Colliers have called for ratepayers to push back against the plans during a consultation process which ends next week.

In June, the government launched a consultation paper which proposed that business rates – the property tax facing UK companies – will undergo a revaluation every three years.

US government to probe Tesla Autopilot system over emergency vehicle crashes

The US government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving system, saying it has trouble spotting parked emergency vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the action in a posting on its website.

The agency says it has identified 11 crashes since 2018 in which Teslas on Autopilot or Traffic Aware Cruise Control have hit vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards.

Bugatti reveals production version of its extreme Bolide hypercar

Bugatti has announced that it will produce a low volume production run of its Bolide hypercar.

Originally revealed last year, it was a one-off concept designed to explore what the ultimate lightweight performance car it could build around its iconic engine could look like.

However, the French luxury car maker says it received such a positive response that its engineers went to work creating a version that just 40 lucky owners could drive on track.

The Lamborghini Countach has returned with classic wedge-shaped design

Lamborghini has resurrected the Countach name to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original poster car of the 1970s.

The Countach LPI 800-4, to give it its full name, is a limited edition model, with just 112 being made.

Based loosely on the Sian hypercar, Lamborghini has fitted a wedge-shaped body with simple lines and panels that evoke memories of the original.

FTSE slumps in tough day for markets across Europe

The FTSE 100 fell yesterday in what was a difficult day for markets across Europe.

It closed closed 64.73 points lower, or 0.90 per cent, at 7,153.98.

Elsewhere, the German Dax dropped by by 0.32 per cent to close at 15,925.73, while the French Cac suffered a 0.83 per cent slump to close at 6,838.77.

