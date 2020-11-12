BMW has unveiled its new range-topping electric car – and it’s an SUV.

Called the iX, it takes aim at the Mercedes EQC, Audi E-tron, Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X.

The iX sits on a brand new aluminium platform and has two electric motors to power all four wheels.

With 500bhp, the iX can get from zero to 62mph in under five seconds and manage more than 370 miles on a full charge.

BMW has designed the iX to be able to receive DC charging up to 200kW, which would allow the battery to be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in just under 40 minutes.

BMW says that via a 11kW wallbox, a full charge will take less than eleven hours.

The iX is of a similar size to the the BMW X5 and has a lightweight body that’s made up of a combination of aluminium, carbon fibre reinforced plastic and composite plastics.

The interior, meanwhile, lacks a central tunnel which helps to create a spacious environment while also bringing extra legroom for those sitting in the back.

The whole cabin has been designed with a minimalist approach, which is why the speakers, for instance, are integrated to be out of sight.

The infotainment system is accessed via a curved digital panel, while the hexagonal steering wheel gives access to many key controls.

The car’s design has sparked some negative reaction on social media, however.

After Autocar published official pictures of the car, one social media user said how they didn’t like the styling to which BMW replied: ‘When it comes to innovative design, it’s very common for some to find it unusual and odd. Be open to the new look and let’s embrace the future together.’

There has been no indication on price for the new iX yet, though it’s likely that these will be disclosed closer to the car’s full introduction.