Speeding car takes flight after hitting roundabout in Poland

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a flying car… of sorts. This speeding car took flight as it hit a roundabout in the village of Rabien, Poland.

Firefighters had to cut through the wreckage – but somehow the driver escaped uninjured. When you see just how high the car gets, you’ll wonder how on earth that was possible.

Ford expects first quarter losses to total £478m

Ford expects to see losses of around £480m in the first quarter of 2020, as sales dwindle in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The American firm said first-quarter sales were down 21 per cent compared with the same period last year because of production slowdown and reduced consumer demand driven by local lockdown orders across the globe.

It is currently only producing and selling vehicles in China, where the pandemic took hold earlier and has therefore seen lockdowns eased first. Yesterday, the boss of Ford of Britain appeared on Car Dealer Live and told us when it comes to car sales here, ‘lockdown means lockdown’. See the highlights here.

Two-thirds of British businesses place staff on furlough

Around one in three British businesses has furloughed between 75 and 100 per cent of its workforce due to the coronavirus crisis.

The British Chambers of Commerce also found two-thirds of those questioned said they had put some staff on the furlough scheme, which covers 80% of salaries up to £2,500 a month.

2%

Firms surveyed who had received a CBILS loan

Just two per cent of firms surveyed said they had successfully accessed the government’s Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS), and concerns are being raised that businesses still need access to cash for wages.

BCC director general Dr Adam Marshall said: ‘With April’s payday coming up, we are fast approaching a crunch point.’

BMW trademarks X8M

BMW has reignited rumours that a bigger, more expensive range-topping SUV could join its line-up above the X7 after trademarking X8 M.

The German firm first hinted at plans for an X8 at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and trademarked the X8 name in 2016. Auto Express has reported that BMW has added X8 M to its list of trademarks which could hint at a high-performance model, built by its M Division.

Government urged to support finance industry

The government has been urged to take action to open financial support to lenders as it emerged that consumers are struggling to pay off loans during the pandemic.

The Finance and Leasing Association (FLA) warned that the consumer new car finance market received eight per cent less business in February 2020 compared with 2019.

The FLA is calling for urgent action by the Government and Bank of England.

‘In recent weeks consumer finance providers have seen a huge rise in requests for forbearance,’ said a spokesperson.

Chancellor: Third of small firms have been given cash grants

A third of small businesses have been given cash grants to survive during the coronavirus crisis, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said.

He added that between £3bn and £4bn has already been handed out by local authorities, but ministers were urging councils to speed up payments.

Mr Sunak also said that HMRC has completed its new payroll system to deal with the Government’s furlough scheme and entered a testing phase, ready to launch on April 20.

Fears for the economy were heightened after the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) published a report yesterday saying UK GDP could fall 35 per cent in the second quarter, but bounce back by the end of the year.

Ferrari extends factory shutdown until May 3

Ferrari has extended its factory shutdown until May 3 because of government lockdown procedures in Italy.

The supercar manufacturer had hoped to reopen today (April 14) but has now pushed that date back by another three weeks.

The factory initially closed on March 14 and implemented a smart working procedure that allowed any staff that could work remotely to do so, while the firm continues to pay staff for days of absence if they cannot.

London markets held back by strong pound as European counterparts jump

The London market slipped as it was left trailing its European counterparts, which jumped after positive Chinese factory data.

New figures revealed that China swung back to a trade surplus in March and the decline in exports from the country slowed down from the previous two months.

However, strength in the pound hit multinational firms in the FTSE, pulling London’s top flight into the red. The FTSE 100 closed 51.35 points lower at 5,791.31 at the end of trading on Tuesday.

Experts warn against ending lockdown

The OBR’s dire outlook for the economy could see the UK suffer the worst recession for three centuries, but experts warn against a knee-jerk move to end the coronavirus lockdown to save growth.

The Treasury admitted in response to the OBR report that Britain was heading for a ‘very significant hit’ from the coronavirus crisis. The Resolution Foundation described the scenario-based analysis as ‘incredibly grim’, but said it may not end up being the worst case, particularly if the lockdown lasts more than three months.

Despite the severity of the hit, the think-tank cautioned against ending the lockdown too early, saying it could not only lead to more deaths but also the need to bring in stricter and longer-lasting restrictions later.

Lockdown car journeys fall to lowest level yet

Daily car trips during the coronavirus lockdown fell to their lowest yet on Easter Sunday – dropping to 20 per cent of the normal level.

A review of more than 15,000 daily car journeys by the AA has uncovered a pattern of travel during the lockdown, showcasing a 60 per cent drop in weekday journeys compared to the normal level, falling another 10 per cent on Saturdays before heading towards an 80 per cent drop on Sunday.

Reopened Next website overwhelmed after a few hours

Next returned to selling clothes online on Tuesday after the retailer put extra safety measures in place to ensure warehouse staff can work safely.

But by 9am the website had closed again, saying it had already received all the orders it could process for the day.

The retail giant closed its online operations in late March amid the coronavirus crisis, following criticism from staff who felt unsafe at work. Behind the scenes, bosses have been upgrading warehouse space and limiting workers to accommodate distancing measures. The website will reopen today.

We have to do whatever it takes to keep the economy going – Lord Darling

Former chancellor Alistair Darling has said ‘we have to do whatever it takes to keep the economy going’ amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The Labour peer warned the government had ‘no alternative but to see this out’ both in economic and health terms ‘because the cost of not doing so would be absolutely horrific’.

Lord Darling, who spearheaded Labour’s response to the 2008 financial crisis alongside then prime minister Gordon Brown, said the government needed to ‘share some of its thinking’ on the proposed exit strategy too.

