BYD leads surge in interest in Chinese brands from UK car buyers – Auto Trader

Interest in Chinese car brands has gone through the roof among UK car buyers, as the likes of BYD continue to make their mark.

That is according to new data from Auto Trader, which found that more than 1.4m adverts viewed in the first four months of this year were for vehicles made by Chinese manufacturers.

Brands from the country took a 5.3% share of all ad views up until the end of April – well up from the same period last year, when the figure stood at just 1.3%

Auto Trader also said the stock of Chinese EVs listed for sale on its site between January and April was more than 10 times higher than a year ago, exceeding 3,300 units.

BYD accounts for around half of the interest and stock, when it comes to Chinese cars, with the brand recently outlining ambitious goals to be the UK’s number one car brand within three years.

As part of its rapid growth, the firm is aiming to have UK 120 dealers by end of the year having recently opened new sites with a number of retail partners.

Bosses are hoping that domination in the UK will be just the start, with the brand firmly setting its sights on being the world’s number one carmaker over the coming years.

Auto Trader said that motorists are beginning to be won over by the Chinese’s ‘affordable battery technology’ with recent research showing that drivers have less brand loyalty when it comes to EVs than for petrol or diesel cars.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at Auto Trader, told the PA news agency: ‘Our research shows a breakthrough for Chinese manufacturers in the UK market over the last 12 months.

‘Several brands are now motoring from a standing start and bigger names like BYD have embedded themselves in the public consciousness.

‘Chinese electric vehicles are cutting-edge products, backed by affordable battery technology.

‘Trade turbulence with the US and EU tariffs is also making the UK relatively more attractive as a market.

‘There will be much more to come from Chinese carmakers.’