A recruitment agency is desperately trying to help a technician who quit his job to start a new one just before the lockdown – but ended up living on the streets.

The candidate fell foul to the timing of the pandemic and a break down in communications which meant his job fell through and he ended up homeless.

The man – who will remain anonymous – is being helped by recruitment firm WeRecruit Auto who are desperately trying to find the car mechanic a new role in the Buckingham area.

Mary Thompson, director at the firm, said: ‘The candidate was offered a job in February as a Prep Technician and gave his notice to his then-current employer.

‘When lockdown happened, he wasn’t able to start the new job and there was a breakdown in communication.

‘He wasn’t able to pay his bills and ended up homeless, on the streets for a few weeks, then into a shelter, and is currently in shared temporary accommodation.’

Thompson said she felt compelled to help when she heard his plight and Car Dealer has offered to bring attention to his story in an attempt to find him a role.

Thompson added: ‘He has a place lined up to move into at the end of September and is fortunate enough to have secured funding to begin studying.

‘He’s pretty disheartened with the motor industry, and I can’t say I blame him, but this is not the industry I know and love.’

Thompson said he is looking for weekend work in Buckingham and has promised to waiver her agency fee to get him a role as soon as possible.

She first shared the quest on her LinkedIn profile and although the post has had thousands of views she so far hasn’t found a role for the technician.

Thompson added: ‘We’ve spoken to a lot of people who have nothing but praise for how their managers have communicated with them during the whole lockdown situation, but there have been a lot of horror stories about how individuals have been dealt with and I think it’s really important to have some compassion and remember we’re all human.

‘He still has his tools so could help with prep work and basic servicing, but would also work on service reception, vehicle rental, as a collection and delivery driver – anything really.’

If you can help the technician out, or know of a job role, please contact Thompson at WeRecuit Auto via email here.