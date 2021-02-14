This week on the Car Dealer Podcast, James and Rebecca are joined by Blackshaws MD Will Blackshaw to talk about the biggest stories of the week.

We talk about changes to his business, what he’s hoping for March and he admits some stories from the past when letting one customer in the showroom didn’t go too well.

Will also plays the important role of being our judge, taking it arguably more seriously than any guest we’ve had on before.

You can listen to the latest episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and more, or click play below.



If you want to join us as a guest on the show, get in contact with the Car Dealer team.

Want to find out more about these stories? All those mentioned in the podcast are linked in chronological order below.

Volkswagen and Microsoft team up with autonomous tech development

Car dealerships accused of ‘imprisoning’ customers and hiding their keys until police are called

CarShop name to be rolled out globally as Penske Automotive looks to double its used car dealerships

Council admits car dealers were mistakenly denied access to grants while others were given support

Bruce Springsteen’s Jeep Super Bowl advert has been pulled after drink driving arrest

Cazoo buys vehicle reconditioning and storage specialist Smart Fleet Solutions as it looks to expand further

David Taylor (Garages) is named top Isuzu UK dealer as it cleans up at awards ceremony

Car dealers should be braced for return of pent-up demand, stock shortages and rising prices as Lockdown 3 ends

Will Ferrell stars in No Way Norway Superbowl advert and he’s incredibly angry about EVs

Hyundai-Kia and tech giant Apple cool their flirting over iCar production plan

SMMT calls for Covid secure car dealerships to be allowed to open as critical March plate change approaches

Hyundai-Kia close to doing a deal to build Apple Car, according to reports