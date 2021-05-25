Log in

Car Dealer Power 21: Have you say on the best manufacturer to represent and the suppliers to do business with

  • Car Dealer Power aims to find the best – and worst – car manufacturers to represent
  • Survey takes minutes to fill out and can be found at CarDealerPower.com
  • Vote for your favourite suppliers to do business with in variety of categories
  • Voting closes August 31 and awards will be held digitally in late September

Now’s your chance to have your say on the best car manufacturers to represent and the best suppliers to do business with in the Car Dealer Power Awards 2021.

Voting has just opened for this year’s awards which will name the best car manufacturers to represent and the best suppliers to work with.

Last year, Kia topped the poll of the best manufacturer to represent in the UK as voted for by the Car Dealer readers.

Fill out our Car Dealer Power survey

MG, Mitsubishi and Vauxhall were at the bottom of the table.

You can see all the winners in the video at the top of this post.

The Car Dealer Power survey also importantly looks to find the best suppliers to do business with – from the top advertising portals to finance firms.

Car dealers can have their say on their partners in this survey with the winners handed our coveted Car Dealer Power Awards.

Voting takes a few minutes and can be carried out anonymously here.

We assess manufacturers in 13 categories – from finance offers to brand awareness, marketing to bonus structure – and then rank the makers in our list.

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power Awards and independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with.

We’ll be looking for the best providers in the following categories:

  • Cleaning Product
  • Recruitment Agency
  • Trade-to-Trade Remarketer
  • Used Car Valuations Provider 
  • Consumer Lead Generation Site
  • Dealer Management System
  • Website Provider for Independent Dealers
  • Website Provider for Franchised Dealers
  • Provenance Checks
  • Warranty Provider
  • Paint Protection Provider
  • Auction House
  • Trade Insurance Provider
  • Online Advertiser for New Cars
  • Online Advertiser for Used Cars
  • Finance Provider (Sub-Prime)
  • Finance Provider (Prime)
  • Personalised Video Provider
  • Extra Mile Award
  • Product Innovation of the Year

As well as the best manufacturers to represent and the best suppliers to partner with, the Car Dealer Power Awards also name the Car of the Year, as voted for by the Car Dealer readers.

Last year, the Land Rover Defender won the top gong, with the Ford Puma and Porsche Taycan taking second and third places.

Voting for the Car Dealer Power Awards 2021 will close on August 31.

Find out who won what in last year’s awards in our special section here.

James Baggott's avatar

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.

