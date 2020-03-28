This week the government announced a six-month MOT exemption to anyone who has an MOT running out during the coronavirus crisis.

But there has been a lot of confusion as to how this works.

Here we sum up what we know about the scheme and how it can benefit you.

Do I automatically get an MOT extension during coronavirus lockdown?

If your MOT runs out after March 30 you do not have to get it renewed for a period of six months. The extension will be automatically applied and will be from 6 months of the date it is due. The government does not want a deluge of drivers flooding garages to get an MOT on the day the exemptions expire so this will smooth out demand.

What if my MOT runs out before March 30?

We’re afraid you still need to get it booked and carried out. Garages are deemed as essential businesses and will remain open during the lockdown to carry out essential repairs and maintenance. If you need your car during the lockdown – for shopping etc – this is a legitimate reason to be out of the house to have it carried out.

What should I do if my car breaks down during the lockdown – can I get it fixed?

Yes you can. As mentioned above, garages are remaining open – well some are. It is advisable to call and check with your chosen garage first to see if they are open. Many are operating on a skeleton staff and reduced hours during the coronavirus crisis so it’s best to call and check first.

How are garages keeping customers safe from coronavirus?

Garages are observing the government guidelines on cleaning, disinfecting and keeping two metres apart from one another. This will apply to you, so don’t make someone feel uncomfortable when you hand your car over. Garages should give clear instructions to customers on what to do and take precautions when it comes to handing over keys, documents and touching the car

What if my car has broken down or is unroadworthy – what can I do?

The guidance on MOTs specifically states that your car must be in a roadworthy condition to drive it during the exemption period. That means if your tyres are bald, or there’s another issue that makes the car unsuitable for the road you should not drive it. You can get it repaired during this time, but you won’t need to have an MOT until the 6 months expires from the date your current one ends.

Can I still buy tyres during the lockdown?

Yes. Tyres are an important part of road safety and should be changed if they are below the legal limit – currently 1.6mm around the circumference of the tyre. Call your local tyre fitters and arrange for new tyres. You could think about using online options too who will visit you at your home, reducing your need to go out.

Can I still get my car serviced during the lockdown?

Unless it is essential and the car is in serious need of fixing we’d actually suggest not. Garages are open for key workers to have their cars fixed and there is little point clogging up their service bays if there is nothing wrong with your car. Most manufacturers are offering to honour warranties for cars that need services during this time. If you’re really worried check with you dealer but we find it very hard to believe a car manufacturer will penalise you for not getting your car serviced while their dealerships are mostly closed.

