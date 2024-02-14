Carrs Ferrari Exeter honoured with prestigious environmental award

Ferrari has named its most eco-friendly UK dealer as the Italian brand steps up its green plans.

Last year, the Prancing Horse saw its hybrid models outsell their petrol counterparts for the first time ever, as the outfit looks ahead to a more environmental future.

To that end, the outfit has been celebrating its dealers which take a similar approach.

Coming out on top was Carrs Ferrari Exeter, part of the Vertu Motors group, which has been named the Best Green Dealer in the UK by Ferrari North Europe.

The recognition reflects Carrs Ferrari’s dedicated initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint, including the implementation of an advanced energy and water monitoring system, designed to achieve a significant target of 10% annual reduction in energy and water usage.

The smart system allows for real-time tracking and management of energy consumption, highlighting Carrs Ferrari’s proactive approach to resource conservation.

Elsewhere, the Devon dealer has also invested in roof solar panels, a key component in its strategy to produce green electricity on-site, lessening reliance on traditional power sources.

Carrs Ferrari’s efforts even extend to a comprehensive colleague green engagement programme, where colleagues receive training in energy-saving practices, fostering a culture of environmental awareness and action within the workplace.

The retailer’s dedication to sustainability is also evident in its robust recycling programme, ensuring responsible waste management and reduction.

Speaking about the win, Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu Motors, said: ‘We are immensely proud of Carrs Ferrari Exeter for being acknowledged as the Best Green Dealer in the UK by Ferrari North Europe.

‘This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and our pursuit of sustainable business practices.

‘Vertu Motors believes in leading by example, and Carrs Ferrari’s initiatives highlight our dedication to a greener future.’