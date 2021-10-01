Cazoo appoints new European managing director ahead of launches in Germany and France

Cazoo has announced a new European managing director as the online retailer looks to expand into Germany and France.

The role will be filled by Abhishek Roy – a digital executive with 15 years’ management experience in European consumer technology businesses, with a particular focus in the automotive industry.

He recently worked as CEO of eBay’s leading Nordic ecommerce platforms, dba and bilbasen where he oversaw the sale to the Schibsted Media Group.

Chief among his new responsibilities will be overseeing the launch of Cazoo in France and Germany before the end of the year.

Roy will join the Cazoo Executive team and report to the firm’s group chief operating officer, Paul Whitehead.

The new employee said: ‘Cazoo has seen phenomenal growth and consumers have embraced the selection, transparency and convenience of buying and selling quality used cars entirely online.

‘I am incredibly excited to be joining the Cazoo team to help create a world-class organisation across Europe that delivers consumers with an exceptional digital car buying and selling experience.’

Alex Chesterman, Founder & CEO of Cazoo added: ‘I am delighted to welcome Abhishek to the Cazoo team.

‘His experience in European automotive marketplaces and his understanding of the importance in creating and delivering exceptional customer experiences is a great match for us as we look to grow our team and deliver the best car buying and selling experience for consumers across Europe.’

Earlier this week, Car Dealer reported that Cazoo has posted a loss of £102m for the first half of 2021.

The online retailer made a loss in that period of £355 on every car it sold to a retail customer.

