Log in
Tesla Model S via PATesla Model S via PA

News

Choose the wrong EV replacement tyre at your peril, warns charity

  • EVs have rubber that’s specially designed for them, says TyreSafe
  • Tyres that aren’t EV-specific could be more susceptible to failure
  • Range could be affected, the tyres might wear out faster – and be prepared for more noise…

Time 18 seconds ago

Electric vehicle owners could find they’re not going as far between charges because of choosing the wrong replacement tyres.

That’s according to charity TyreSafe, which says a lot of EVs have specifically designed rubber that aims to reduce rolling resistance and maximise the battery’s range.

But fitting a cheaper, non-EV-specific tyre when it’s time to replace them could not only affect the range, it may also be more noisy, wear out faster, and be more prone to failure.

Advert

Tyresafe – which aims to cut tyre-related incidents by raising awareness of correct tyre maintenance and the dangers of defective and illegal tyres – said EVs tended to be heavier than their petrol or diesel counterparts, so it was imperative to check the new load rating was enough.

A low rolling resistance rating was also key to keeping the battery range high, but not at the expense of good grip levels in corners and under braking, it added.

Noise rating is also important as EVs are quieter than combustion-engined cars, so subtle increases in tyre noise will be far more obvious and could be annoying over long distances.

Stuart Jackson, TyreSafe’s chairman, said: ‘Tyres are an extremely sophisticated piece of technology, which we all too commonly take for granted.

Advert

‘However, drivers of electric vehicles must be aware of how different they could be to those on other cars, and when it’s time to replace the original tyres, owners need to ensure they are buying the right specification.

‘Choosing a like-for-like tyre will allow EV owners to enjoy the full benefit of the electric car revolution and reduce the risks of an incident.’

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190