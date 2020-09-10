Citroen UK is giving people the chance to buy a car online with the entire process from browsing to ordering taking just 20 to 30 minutes.

Customers are able to use the car configurator, personalise finance options, value their part-exchange, and choose their preferred retailer from their home.

Citroen says the whole process can be completed in 20 to 30 minutes via its dedicated web portal, with experts available via phone, email and live chat to help guide buyers, who can also get key models at exclusively lower prices.

A pilot was carried out successfully in France, but the UK is the first market to let customers complete their Citroen purchase without visiting a dealer. The service will go global later this year.

Citroën introduced its Virtual Showroom last month, offering a detailed live walk-around of models, with an expert Product Presenter using the latest video technology to introduce the vehicle and answer questions over a secure link.

Eurig Druce, managing director of Citroen UK, said: ‘Citroen is dedicated to increasing convenience by offering greater access to our products and services than ever before, while maintaining the same quality showroom experience our customers are used to when visiting one of our physical retail sites.

‘In light of the crisis, we know more and more customers are reassessing their purchase decisions, and want to buy their next car from a brand that they trust.

‘By creating a more user-friendly digital journey, and encouraging online shopping, we hope to extend the Citroën Advanced Comfort programme beyond just great products, and into the services and experiences we offer our customers.’