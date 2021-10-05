Clive Messenger joins SsangYong Motors UK as sales director following Mitsubishi withdrawal

SsangYong Motors UK has appointed former Mitsubishi executive Clive Messenger as its new sales director.

Messenger, who has worked in the motor industry all his working life, will take up the position with immediate effect.

His career began as an apprentice technician before going to to fill several different roles within Mitsubishi Motors in the UK.

He enjoyed a stint as an area manager as well as head of field operations and latterly general manager – fleet operations.

The new addition is part of SsangYong’s plan to provide further support to both retail and fleet sales channels by expanding the management team.

The expansion is aiming to achieve a more cohesive approach to both retail and fleet markets.

Messenger said: ‘It’s a very exciting time for SsangYong, with a plethora of new vehicles, and an ambitious but sustainable growth strategy.

‘I am delighted to join the team in this stage of its development, and hope that the array of experience I have can help build upon the excellent foundations that are already in place.

‘The addition of my role will support network growth, allow us to spend more time supporting our dealers, share best practices and ensure we maximise new retail and fleet opportunities.

‘By adding greater value and focus to our dealers, we will help to improve sales, the customer experience and levels of profitability all-round.’

Kevin Griffin, managing director for SsangYong Motors UK, added: ‘We are absolutely delighted to welcome Clive to the team here at SsangYong.

‘With his wealth of knowledge and experience, he will help us as we develop and grow our dealer network and vehicle sales in the UK. He also brings fresh thinking, from which we can learn and help to keep our customers happier, for longer.

‘His electric vehicle expertise will be invaluable as we look to launch a new electric vehicle shortly in the next few months.’