US electric vehicle maker Fisker has signed an agreement for Cox Automotive UK and Rivus Fleet Solutions to provide aftersales services as it gears up to enter the market here.

Both Cox and Rivus will be taking care of aspects such as vehicle delivery, service and maintenance, fleet management, mobile fleet servicing, valuation, trade-in, refurbishment and remarketing.

Fisker is currently working with Magna International on developing and making the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV, pictured, which is set to launch during the final quarter of 2022 and will be built in Europe.

It is aiming to open a ‘consumer experience centre’ in London in 2022, with vehicles arriving here the following year.

Fisker chairman and chief executive Henrik Fisker said: ‘In creating Fisker as a company focused on both product and ownership experience breakthroughs, partnerships with the world’s leading service providers are an essential element to deliver that vision.

‘With recent UK government announcements related to electric vehicles, we believe Fisker will be well placed and well timed to make significant progress in this important market, supported by Cox and Rivus as essential delivery partners.’

Martin Forbes, president of Cox Automotive International, said: ‘Fisker will be an exciting addition to the UK market and will be able to take advantage of the full range of physical and digital services we have to support vehicle manufacturers.

‘Our aim is to provide customers with the solutions needed to adapt to this fast-changing marketplace.

‘Following the acquisition of CWL Limited this year, we have been investing heavily in our vehicle services and EV infrastructure to meet the expected growth in EV registrations.’

Rivus managing director Michael Scheidler added: ‘By owning a network of garages across the UK, Rivus is able to provide the flexibility, scale and quality control that meets the needs of Fisker and their ambitions for the future.

‘We’re already equipped to handle electric vehicles, and news of us joining forces with Fisker has created a real buzz within the business.

‘Our customer service operation and vehicle technicians are experts in supporting vehicles of this type, so Fisker customers can always be confident of a great experience from Rivus Fleet Solutions.’