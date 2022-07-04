Log in

Crayford & Abbs supports quadrathlon  as it raises £100,000

  • Norfolk-based Nissan dealer sponsored local quadrathlon
  • Event raised £100,000 for youth charity
  • Support included a Nissan Leaf on display

Time 12:32 pm, July 4, 2022

Norfolk-based Nissan dealer Crayford & Abbs was one of the sponsors of the recent Norfolk Superhero quadrathlon, which raised £100,000 for a local youth charity.

As part of its sponsorship, Crayford & Abbs displayed a Nissan Leaf along the track as 460 competitors took part in the event that crosses local roads, marshland and sea.

The event took place on June 18 with competitors taking part in a one-mile swim, four-mile kayak, 45-mile cycle ride and eight-mile run.

This year, Norfolk Superhero raised money for Holt Youth Project.

The charity provides a safe environment for young people to socialise and learn vocational skills.

Crayford & Abbs marathon

Managing director Kevin Abbs, who is also chair of the trustees, commented: ‘Crayford and Abbs are so pleased to sponsor the Norfolk Superhero event.

‘The event has raised £100,000 for the local charity Holt Youth Project, supporting young carers and young people across North Norfolk. It will make such a difference and enrich the lives of local young people.’

He added: ‘The event is based around health and fitness alongside supporting green energy – so it was very appropriate that we put a Nissan Leaf on display for the many hundreds of spectators who turned out to watch the competitors in action.’

