Dealers in Northern Ireland running out of used vehicles due to Brexit import issues

Dealerships in Northern Ireland are on the verge of running out of used vehicles due to issues surrounding Brexit, Car Dealer has been told.

As well as contending with ongoing global supply issues, Ulster-based dealerships are now seeing huge amounts of stock being siphoned off south of the border.

Since Brexit, all vehicles transported from the UK to the Republic of Ireland are subject to a 10 per cent duty charge.

On top of that, buyers are also obliged to pay Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) of up to 37 per cent.

However, dealerships in the Irish Republic do not have to pay the additional 10 per cent charge when buying cars from firms registered in Northern Ireland.

As a result they have been buying up stock from north of the border in order to circumnavigate the cost.

Experts say that the trend has caused major shortages in Ulster, with dealers forced to compete against rivals who have a 10 per cent head start.

The situation has got so bad that major auction houses in Northern Ireland are now regularly offering less than 50 vehicles per sale – a huge drop on previous numbers.

The boss of one Northern Irish auction house said he cannot see any end in sight.

‘Effectively the market place is running out of used vehicles to feed the retail demand due to main two reasons,’ one CEO told Car Dealer.

‘Firstly, supply is low due to new car availability from semiconductor issue affecting used sector, in reality a mirror image of the UK mainland

‘However we have another very unique reason.

‘The Northern Ireland vehicle remarketing firms are naturally feeding the Northern Ireland motor retailer.

‘However due to a zero duty charge post Brexit, the Republic of Ireland purchaser is saving a 10 per cent duty charge when importing into Ireland from a Northern Ireland registered vehicle rather than from the UK mainland vehicle – where he must pay the 10 per cent duty on top of the VRT import tax to register the vehicle once in the Republic.

‘This is causing major shortages as Northern Irish dealers try and compete in the lanes and online against the Irish buyer who effectively has a 10 per cent head start when purchasing with a never foreseen volume of end of term lease vehicles and good condition dealer group part exchange vehicles heading to Dublin.’

He added: ‘I have noticed that the major auction houses are regularly offering under 50 vehicles per sale well down on previous numbers with buyers scampering to purchase.

‘Dealer groups and supermarkets are mooting they are running out of vehicles. I wonder when will this stop!’

A spokesman for the government’s Northern Ireland Office declined to comment and told Car Dealer that VRT was charged by the Irish Government.