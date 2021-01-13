Dealers currently with eBay Motors Group won’t be charged for advertising in February to support them during the new lockdowns.

Not only will vehicle listings across Gumtree Motors, eBay Motors and Motors.co.uk and its network be fee-free for the month, to help them keep their stock visible, they won’t be charged for ‘reasonable over-posting’ either.

Making the announcement today (Jan 13), Matt Barham, country manager for eBay Classifieds Group UK, said: ‘We are proud to have been able to support dealers last year with discounting in April, May, June and December and will support them again in February.

‘This comes at substantial cost to our business and underlines our long-term commitment to being a key automotive industry partner.

‘We look forward to repaying our dealers’ loyalty through our ongoing investment in marketing across our platforms to generate high-quality inquiries from in-market buyers.’

Regularly updated market analyses of the wider dynamics in the used car market will also be published over the next few weeks.

Barham added: ‘Consumer demand has remained strong since July and the industry has shown significant agility in adapting to Covid-era requirements.

‘We welcome that click-and-collect and click-and-deliver services continue to be permitted in England, Scotland and Wales.

‘The November lockdown showed that dealers continued to sell vehicles and consumers continued to generate leads.

‘We hope that these new ways of operating, coupled with our financial relief, will allow our dealer partners to build and maintain a strong pipeline over the weeks and months ahead.’

The free advertising offer only applies to dealers who stay with eBay Motors Group until June 30.

It follows on the heels of similar support initiatives by Auto Trader, CarGurus and PistonHeads, with Heycar offering free delivery to dealers throughout February.