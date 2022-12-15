Dec 15: Nurses on strike; Interest rates to rise; Fourth boy dies in frozen lake tragedy; Genesis GV60 gets face recongition

Tens of thousands of NHS nurses go on strike

Tens of thousands of nurses are going on strike for the first time across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Picket lines are being set up at dozens of hospitals in a dispute over pay, with the Welsh government saying services will be ‘significantly impacted’.

Thousands of NHS appointments and operations have been cancelled because of the strike, with the health service running a bank holiday-style service in many areas. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has said it will still staff chemotherapy, emergency cancer services, dialysis, critical care units, neonatal and paediatric intensive care.

Bank of England to raise interest rates again

The Bank of England is expected to raise its benchmark rate from three per cent to 3.5 per cent on Thursday.

It’ll be the ninth consecutive rise since December 2021, and the new rate will be the highest for 14 years.

Borrowers and savers will feel the hike the most.

Boy, 6, becomes fourth child to die in frozen lake tragedy

A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in Solihull.

The youngster had been fighting for his life in hospital since the incident at Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, near Birmingham, on Sunday.

Police announced the deaths of three other boys, aged eight, 10, and 11, on Monday.

Airport security rules on liquids and laptops to be relaxed from 2024

Rules around taking liquids and laptops through airport security will be eased from June 2024, the Government has announced.

Passengers at most major UK airports will be able to carry liquids in containers holding up to two litres in what will be the biggest relaxation of aviation security regulations in decades. The current limit is 100ml.

Travellers will also no longer need to carry the containers in clear plastic bags, or remove tablets and laptops from hand luggage at checkpoints.

Crisis in cancer care needs same focus as search for Covid jab, experts warn

The crisis in NHS cancer care is at a ‘watershed moment’ and must be tackled with the same urgency as the search for a Covid vaccine, experts have said.

Writing in the Lancet Oncology journal, clinicians from Imperial College London, the Institute of Cancer Policy at King’s College, Radiotherapy UK, and Check4Cancer said delays to treating cancer patients must be tackled now, adding: ‘The UK public and the NHS should not tolerate the normalisation of delayed cancer care.’

The team pointed to a ‘survival gap’ compared with many other countries, adding: ‘Although all NHS backlogs are important, the cancer backlog is the most time-sensitive and the most deadly.’

Genesis introduces keyless entry with face recognition tech to GV60

Genesis is equipping its GV60 electric SUV with cutting-edge biometric technology for 2023 – allowing an owner to unlock their car with their face.

It’s the first time that face recognition for keyless entry will have been used in a car, allowing drivers to access their vehicle using their face alone. It’ll allow the user to both unlock and lock their car without any need for a physical key.

Drivers will only need to use their physical key once in order to get into the car and set it up for face recognition entry while allowing the car to start using their fingerprint. All information is stored via encrypted software on the vehicle itself – Genesis says that at no time is biometric data uploaded and stored externally.

Top Gear ‘fully investigating’ accident that led to Andrew Flintoff injury

Top Gear has stressed ‘all health and safety procedures’ were followed ahead of host Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff’s injury during filming and confirmed the incident is being ‘fully investigated’.

The presenter, 45, was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment on Tuesday morning after being involved in an accident while shooting for the motoring show. The incident happened while the former professional cricketer was at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it was ‘aware’ of the incident and ‘making inquiries’.

Wednesday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Finale of Harry & Meghan series to air with claims Palace briefed against couple

The final part of the Sussexes’ controversial Netflix documentary airs on Thursday, with claims the Palace briefed against Harry and Meghan to deflect attention from less favourable coverage of other royals.

The royal family and Palace aides will be steeling themselves for bombshells in Volume II of the Harry & Meghan series after the royal household faced accusations it leaked negative stories as part of a ‘war against Meghan’.

Meghan’s lawyer Jenny Afia, in a trailer released on Wednesday, alleged she had seen evidence of briefing from the Palace against the couple to suit other people’s agenda.

The Liverpool score and Elon Musk’s net worth among top Alexa queries of 2022

Finding out the Liverpool score, Elon Musk’s net worth, and the age of Diana Ross have been named among the most popular questions asked of Amazon virtual assistant Alexa in the UK over the last 12 months.

Questions about who former prime minister Liz Truss is married to and the height of American rapper Jack Harlow were also among popular queries.

Ed Sheeran was the most requested music artist on Alexa this year, with his song Bad Habits also named the most requested track, ahead of Harry Styles’s As It Was.

