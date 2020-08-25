Demand for new cars for the September plater change looks to be incredibly strong as car buyers flock to advertising platforms.

Research levels for new cars have rocketed on Auto Trader with 1.5m unique users looking at deals on new cars in July.

It total, 64.4m users visited Auto Trader in July – up nearly 29 per cent on this time last year.

And last Tuesday – August 18 – the classified advertising website recorded the highest ever number of new car leads sent to car dealers in a day.

Although it won’t tell us how many there were, the firm did say the number of leads was considerably higher than those sent to dealers in the run up to the 20-plate change in February.

All the signs, then, point to what could be a very successful September plate change.

Auto Trader commercial director Ian Plummer said everything the company has recorded so far in the run up to this September looks ‘very promising’.

He said: ‘In the very specific context of 2020 a profitable September is more important than ever to all our retailer and manufacturer partners.

‘Building on the pick-up of consumer interest and lead volumes through May and June, last month saw the very welcome news of a growing new car market for the first time in many months.

‘And there are significant reasons to believe more growth can be found in September.

‘Along with the reluctance of using public transport, increased savings from lockdown, attractive finance deals, PCP renewals, pent up demand and anticipation for the new 70s number plate, we believe this will help deliver a strong September.’

To help keep the momentum going, Auto Trader has launched a special 70s-plate marketing campaign to make consumers aware of the deals available on new cars.

The multi-channel marketing campaign – dubbed ‘The 70s are back’ – will see creative content promoted across Auto Trader directing its users to dedicated new car pages.

Last week, Car Dealer reported a special Investigation into how dealers are doing, with most reporting continued success into August. You can read it here.