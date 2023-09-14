Don’t miss out! Last sponsorship opportunities for Used Car Awards 2023 up for grabs as nominations deadline looms

Businesses looking to make their mark on the glitziest night in the motor industry calendar are running out of time.

Just two opportunities for sponsorship at the 2023 Car Dealer Used Car Awards remain among the categories that dealerships and workshops can still nominate themselves for.

This year’s Used Car Awards – or UCA 2023 – will take place on Monday, November 27, at The Brewery in London with hundreds of guests in attendance and where host Mike Brewer will announce the best businesses in the industry.

The categories still up for sponsorship are Use of Video and Manufacturer Used Car Scheme.

Tables for the ceremony are currently on sale as well, and with plenty already gone, those looking to secure their tickets can also do so by using the same email address.

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘With the Used Car Awards approaching fast, car dealers and suppliers to the industry won’t want to miss an opportunity to be at one of the highlights of the year.

‘These awards are treasured by the winners and earn them a great deal of respect from their customers, so it’s always fantastic to be there with them on the night and see them celebrate.

‘Anyone who thinks their dealership has worked hard this year to provide excellent customer service should make sure they nominate themselves.

‘Our mystery shoppers put them to the test and it always throws up some surprising results.’

Car dealerships, manufacturers, suppliers, plus service and repair firms can nominate themselves or other businesses across a range of categories, but the deadline to do so is less than three weeks away.

The key dates for the awards are:

Nominations close: Monday, October 2

Nominations (long list) revealed: Monday, October 9

Shortlist revealed: Monday, October 23

Awards night: Monday, November 27

Keep an eye on the Car Dealer website over the coming weeks to find out if you could be picking up an award for your hard work later this year.

Below are the 23 categories in which dealers can vote:

Dealers’ Dealer, sponsored by AutoProtect

Service and Repair Outlet, sponsored by Warrantywise

Used EV Dealership, sponsored by Santander

Social Media User, sponsored by iVendi

Used Car Online Sales Experience, sponsored by Codeweavers

Specialist Used Car Dealership, sponsored by Automotive Transformation Group

Used Car Sales Team, sponsored by Motorway

Used Car Dealer Principal, sponsored by Heycar

Future Star, sponsored by Northridge Finance

Used Car Customer Care, sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Newcomer Dealership, sponsored by Moneybarn

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealership, sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

Diversity & Inclusivity, sponsored by MotoNovo Finance

Used Car Supermarket, sponsored by eBay Motors Group

Used Car Dealership (Up To 50 Cars), sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership (51-100 Cars), sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership (Over 100 Cars), sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group, sponsored by Black Horse

Outstanding Achievement, sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting

Lifetime Achievement (10+ years), sponsored by GardX

Used Car Website, sponsored by EMaC

Use of Video, sponsorship available

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme, sponsorship available

We’ll also be naming the best used cars in six categories – Small Car, Mid-Sized Car, Executive Car, Sports Car, SUV and AFV – plus the overall Used Car of the Year from those six, sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions.

In addition, we’ll be presenting a trophy to the winner of the Days To Turn award, sponsored by Auto Trader.

Make sure you get your nominations for UCA 2023 in NOW!