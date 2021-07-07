Drive Motor Retail lands a mighty fine order for 200 MG electric vehicles

Drive Motor Retail has won its biggest MG order yet – supplying 200 electric vehicles to Mitie Group.

The deal is part of the facilities management and professional services company’s commitment to change its entire fleet over to EVs, aiming to have 2,021 of them in its fleet by the end of 2021.

Its switch to electric vehicles comes nine years ahead of the government’s 2030 target date to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

Stuart Harrison, group joint managing director at Drive Motor Retail, said: ‘We’re delighted to have won this contract.

‘Our experienced, customer-focused team have a proven track record in dealing with large fleets, providing award-winning service for commercial clients.

‘Delivery is now under way for 200 of the MG5 Exclusive, just over half of which will be the new long-range model due to be announced shortly.

‘We’re excited about the progress MG is making in the fleet space and this deal follows the opening of our three new MG franchises in Leicester, Bristol and Darlington earlier this year, highlighting the importance of the brand for our company.’

Drive Motor Retail is one of the UK’s largest privately owned automotive retail groups, boasting an annual turnover of some £250m per annum.

It has more than 700 employees at 14 dealerships across the country and came 42nd in our inaugural top 100 of the UK’s most profitable dealerships with an EBITDA of £5.74m for 2019.

Pictured is Drive’s MG dealership in Bristol

