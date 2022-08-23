FCA Automotive Services partners with Auto Trader for used car dealers to offer as preferred finance provider

Auto Trader has hooked up with FCA Automotive Services for used car buyers visiting the online marketplace.

The new partnership means dealers can recommend the financial services specialist to buyers as a preferred finance provider for their stock.

FCA Automotive Services – which is part of FCA Bank – will be integrated into Auto Trader’s Apply Online consumer platform.

It’s already integrated with Auto Trader’s AutoConvert finance, insurance and compliance platform, which aims to simplify the online buying journey.

Research by Auto Trader earlier this year highlighted how retailers that let customers complete a financial application and reserve their vehicle online, and which offer click-and-collect services, are seeing higher customer engagement – leading to stronger sales.

Alex Hughes, managing director of FCA Automotive Services, said: ‘Our financing solutions are intended to make car purchases as easy as possible, with a digitised customer journey to make the buying experience even easier.

‘Connecting to our customers through Auto Trader extends our reach and enhances the customer journey for those wishing to fully or part-purchase their vehicle online.’

Auto Trader and FCA Automotive Services say they plan to extend their partnership by working on other initiatives, including enhancing and digitalising different areas of automotive, leisure and commercial vehicle finance.

FCA Automotive Services UK Ltd specialises in financial services for buying Fiat Chrysler Automobiles vehicles and other brands. It is active on the market via Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Jeep and Maserati.