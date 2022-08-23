FCA Automotive Services partners with Auto Trader

Auto Trader has hooked up with FCA Automotive Services for used car buyers visiting the online marketplace.

The new partnership means dealers can recommend the financial services specialist to buyers.

FCA Automotive Services – which is part of FCA Bank – has been integrated into Auto Trader’s AutoConvert finance platform.

It means retailers who use the AutoConvert platform can include FCA Automotive Services rates and offers when providing vehicle finance in the showroom, online and in future on AutoTrader, too, making vehicle purchases easier for consumers.

AutoConvert is an award-winning finance, insurance and compliance platform with built-in customer relationship management that lets retailers automate the full customer journey.

Latest data from Auto Trader shows that 72 per cent of consumers in a survey of 5,000 people found digital car-buying appealing – up from 61 per cent in a 2020 study of 1,500 car buyers.

Research by Auto Trader earlier this year highlighted how retailers that let customers complete a financial application and reserve their vehicle online, and which offer click-and-collect services, are seeing higher customer engagement – leading to stronger sales.

Alex Hughes, managing director of FCA Automotive Services, said: ‘Our financing solutions are intended to make car purchases as easy as possible, with a digitised customer journey to make the buying experience even easier.

‘Connecting to our customers through AutoConvert extends our reach and enhances the customer journey for those wishing to fully or part-purchase their vehicle online.’

FCA Automotive Services UK Ltd specialises in financial services for buying Fiat Chrysler Automobiles vehicles and other brands.

It is active on the market via Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Jeep and Maserati.