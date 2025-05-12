Fish Brothers reports stable set of results posting more than £2m profit

Fish Brothers has published its accounts for the period ending December 31, 2024, showing the car dealer group made a profit of more than £2m.

The business, which trades as Fish Brothers (Swindon) Ltd, saw profits dip but the financial results show a stable result for the 12 months.

The new and used car dealer group holds the franchises in Swindon for Cupra, Dacia, Honda, Kia, Lexus, Nissan, Renault, Seat, Skoda, Toyota and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, and has this year added Jaecoo and Omoda.

Last year’s results saw a 30% drop for the group following a bumper profit in 2022 of £3.95m. However, in 2024 things remained more consistent, despite profit falling from £2.14m to £2.08m.

Turnover at the group also fell slightly from £248.5m to £243.1m.

New vehicle sales were down from 7,811 to 7,605 units, while used vehicle sales went from 2,877 to 2,854 but return on sales was slightly up by 0.1% to 1.2%.

Servicing hours were up at the Car Dealer Top 100 dealership to 81,630 from 80,746 in 2023 but aftersales absorption was down by 7% to 71% in 2024.

The business added that it had also increased both new and used stock levels in line with its sales expectations for the year ahead.

It added: ‘The directors continue to adapt their strategy to mitigate the current challenges with global supply chains, the additional impact on this by the current conflict in Ukraine is minimal.’

Main image via Google Street View shows Fish Brothers’ Skoda showroom in Swindon