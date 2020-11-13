Ford unveiled a fully-electric version of the world’s best-selling van – the Transit.

Called the E-Transit, the van promises a 217-mile range and 15-to-80 per cent recharge time of 34 minutes when hooked up to a 115 kW fast-charger and a 8.2-hour time if connected to a 7kW wallbox.

It’s powered by a 67kWh battery and the E-Transit is the most powerful fully-electric van in Europe thanks to producing 269bhp and 430Nm of torque.

The E-Transit is also available with an optional onboard power system, which transforms the E-Transit into a mobile power source. Capable of delivering up to 2.3kW, the van could then be used to power tools or other electrical equipment while on the go.

The electric van is also one of Ford’s first vehicles to use the firm’s latest Sync 4 infotainment system, delivered via a 12-inch touchscreen.

It also accepts over-the-air updates, meaning that the van’s system can be updated with the latest features completely wirelessly, when they become available.

However, Ford hasn’t forgotten to ensure that the E-Transit retains the same level of usability as the regular van.

The batteries have been placed under the vehicle’s body to maximise practicality. It means that there are 15.1 cubic meters of cargo space – identical to a rear-wheel-drive diesel-powered Transit.

It also brings a payload capacity of 1,616kg for the panel van, and up to 1,967 for the chassis cab models.

In Europe, there will be a choice of up to 25 individual configurations with van, double-cab and chassis cab styles available as well as multiple length and roof height options.

Customer fleet trials for the E-Transit are due to start in key European markets next year ahead of its full arrival at the start of 2022.