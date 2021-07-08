Log in
Franchised dealer group Perrys records sales increase of nearly 42,000 per cent for April

  • Perrys records a rise in sales of 41,942.9 per cent in April 2021 compared with same month in 2020
  • Figures were 11.7 per cent higher than pre-pandemic April 2019
  • Franchised dealer group reveals Vauxhall has been its best-selling brand in 2021

Time 46 mins ago

Perrys enjoyed a near-42,000 per cent uplift in car sales in April 2021, the franchised dealer group said today (Jul 8).

The sales figures are a year-on-year rise compared with the same month last year when dealers were forced to close because of the Covid pandemic.

The lockdown saw its sales slump by 99.7 per cent versus April 2019. But now, more than a year on, the recovery has been staggering, with this April – when its showrooms were allowed to reopen – seeing a 11.6 per cent rise on the pre-pandemic April 2019.

April 2020 – the first full month of the first lockdown – saw its steepest decline at 99.7 per cent versus April 2019.

For May 2021, Perrys reported a 16.3 per cent rise in car sales compared with the same month in 2019. Compared against May 2020 though, when showrooms were shut, its sales rocketed by 3,371.6 per cent.

June 2020 saw a 7.3 per cent uplift on the year before, following the reopening of showrooms after the first lockdown.

Denise Millard, executive director of Perrys, said: ‘It’s no surprise that the start of the Covid-19 pandemic had a swift and severe impact on the automotive industry as a whole, and that is clearly demonstrated by our decline in sales in March 2020.

‘However, the surge in demand for cars in 2021, particularly from April 2021 onwards, sheds positivity for the future of the UK car industry, as we experienced a staggering 41,942.9 per cent increase in sales in April 2021 compared with the same month in 2020.’

As part of its latest data, Perrys – which has more than 50 showrooms at 25 UK sites – has revealed its top five most popular brands of 2021 so far.

The full list can be seen below:

1. Vauxhall – 3,373 (in average car sales)Vauxhall Corsa

2. Ford – 3,297

3. Kia – 1,203Kia Soul

4. Peugeot – 970Image of parked Peugeot 308

5. Mazda – 726

 

 

 

 

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

