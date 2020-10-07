Dealerships and garages can sign up for a free government webinar aimed at helping them prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period.

It’s one of a series of webinars for various sectors that are being run by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) as the UK moves to leave the EU single market and customs union on December 31.

A spokeswoman for the department said: ‘Businesses need to get ready for the changes it will bring.

‘The webinars will guide businesses through the changes, which include how to import and export goods, the process for hiring people from the EU, and how to provide services in EU markets.’

She added that the UK Transition webinars would explain what the changes will mean and how businesses can avoid any interruption.

They will run between Tuesday, October 13 and Thursday, October 29, with an automotive-specific one taking place on Wednesday, October 14 and a retail-specific one being held the same day.

Dealerships and garages can register now for the webinar at bit.ly/UKTwebinar.

The webinars will be recorded and made available via the same link if businesses aren’t able to attend.

The spokeswoman said: ‘Thousands of businesses have attended previous EU exit seminars and events that BEIS has run over the past two years.

‘Feedback shows participants found the information useful, especially for clarifying areas they were already thinking about and raising awareness of actions not already on their radars.’

The government has also launched an online transition checker for businesses and individuals that will provide a personalised list of actions – go to www.gov.uk/transition.