Family-run dealer group Gravells has announced it’s to open a new Kia dealership in Hereford, South Wales.

The new Gravells Kia showroom, on Harrow Road, Hereford, currently remains closed due to lockdown restrictions, but the site is undergoing a full makeover and is offering click and collect services.

Gravells managing director and third generation owner, Jonathan Gravell, said: ‘Kia provides a fantastic range of cars that will ensure we at Gravells Kia Hereford have the right car for our customer needs – stretching from Kia’s smallest car the Picanto to its largest, the all-new Sorento seven-seat SUV.

‘We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Gravells’ exceptional customer service record to our new Hereford customers.’

The business was founded in 1932 by Tom Gravell MBE who opened his first dealership opening in Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire.

Following this, Gravells has opened several dealerships serving Narberth, Swansea, Bridgend and Abergavenny.

It’s an award-winning dealer group, too – recent awards include Gravells Kidwelly being marked out as one of the first ever dealerships to receive the coveted ‘ServiceMark with Distinction’ from the Institute of Customer Service.

Gravells Narberth has was also named as an ‘industry leader’ in Reputation.com’s Dealer Top 50 UK list within Reputation.com’s 2020 Automotive Reputation Report Update.