Groupe PSA UK managing director Alison Jones has been made a vice-president of the SMMT.

The industry body said she will play a leading part in developing its corporate strategy alongside her daily commitments to the manufacturing group, which comprises Peugeot, Citroen and DS Automobiles.

Her SMMT work will include input on business strategy, budget memberships and affiliation applications.

Jones, who takes up the role as of December 1, said: ‘I am pleased to accept the appointment as vice-president of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

‘It is a pivotal time in our industry to be taking on this role.

‘Not only is the global automotive industry undergoing huge amounts of technological advancements, changing customer expectations and regulatory change, but we also have the unique challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit happening at the same time.’

She added: ‘The SMMT is our industry voice with governments and members, with a critical role to play to represent and drive our industry interests for the benefit of our members, industry and country economy.’

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘I am delighted that Alison has joined our team of vice-presidents for 2021 as her wide-ranging industry experience will be invaluable.

‘With the sector looking to recover from the damage caused by coronavirus while dealing with the shift to electrification and a fundamental change in overseas trading relationships, Alison will help provide strategic direction and business acumen at what is a critical time for the UK’s automotive sector.’

Jones is joining existing member Robin Shaw, who is an executive adviser at Wejo, plus two other new vice-presidents: Glenn Saint, chief of commercial vehicles at Arrival, and Adient commercial group vice-president Mick Flanagan.

Meanwhile, George Gillespie is to serve a third term as SMMT president, having taken office in January 2019.

He replaced Tony Walker, who is also staying on as SMMT deputy president for a third year.