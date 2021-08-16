Log in

H.R. Owen hands over 15,000th-built Lamborghini Urus

  • Lamborghini Urus hands over keys to Urus, chassis number 15,000
  • Painted in Grigio Keres Matt grey and Verde Scandal
  • Before being handed over, special car took to the streets of London

Luxury car dealer H.R. Owen has delivered the 15,000th Lamborghini Urus built to its new owner.

In late July, Lamborghini announced it had produced the 15,000th example of its Urus super SUV since it launched in 2019.

Wearing chassis number 15,000, the special Urus is a ‘Graphite Capsule’ edition is painted in Grigio Keres Matt grey and Verde Scandal. It gets also gets a gloss black rear diffusor and 23-inch ‘Taigete’ rims.

The car’s interior is also finished in a two-tone combination of Nero Ade and Verde Scandal and features perforated and ventilated Alcantara seats.

The special car features the same 641bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as all other Uruses, allowing it to reach 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds, 0-124mph in 12.8 seconds and top out at 190mph.

Ahead of being delivered to its new owner, the 15,000th Urus embarked on a celebratory night-time tour of London, taking in the sights just a stone’s throw from Lamborghini London’s showroom.

Lamborghini London is one of four H.R. Owen Lamborghini showrooms; London, Pangbourne, Manchester and Hatfield.

The dealer group will soon open a brand new £30m showroom in Hatfield.

The 5.4-acre site will also bring Bentley under the same roof.

