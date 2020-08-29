Why one auction company may return to physical sales, finding out more about a major new online player, discovering more about one of the UK’s leading classic car businesses and behind the scenes at a famous supercar dealer – it was a packed programme of Car Dealer Live shows this week.

Every week the Car Dealer team speak to a range of interesting guests on Car Dealer Live, and this week was no exception.

On the shows this week we had Aston Barclay, Heycar, Twyford Moors Classic Cars and Tom Hartley.

And if you want to take part in Car Dealer Live then email us. All shows start at midday on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Here’s what you might have missed this week…

Monday – Aston Barclay

Aston Barclay’s managing director – customer, Martin Potter, joined us on Monday and spoke about business during lockdown, the monumental rise in used van sales and why some dealers are applying pressure on the firm to return to physical sales.

Tuesday – special – Behind the scenes at Tom Hartley

Famous supercar dealer to the rich and famous, Tom Hartley, gave Car Dealer a special look around his incredible estate recently, and you can have a peek in this special Car Dealer Live. Be warned, though as it’s quite an estate Hartley has – just as you’d expect from the industry legend.

Wednesday – Heycar

New and used online car classified website Heycar appeared on Wednesday. The brand, originally from Germany, launched in the UK in August 2019, and commercial director Karen Hilton and marketing director Tracy Woods came on the show to talk about the last 12 months and an exciting rest of 2020.

Friday – Twyford Moors Classic Cars

The week was rounded off with Twyford Moors, the UK’s leading Jaguar XK specialist. Assistant manager Harry Rochez explained how the business began, the future of classics going electric and how the classic car market has fared during lockdown.