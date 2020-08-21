Why there will be fewer new cars on sale in showrooms in 2021, inside Mercedes-Benz’s latest enormous dealership and why you should be entering the Car Dealer Power awards, a lot was discussed on Car Dealer Live this week.

On the shows this week we had the chief executive of the SMMT Mike Hawes, boss of LSH Auto UK Martyn Webb and James Baggott and James Batchelor chatted about the awards dealers need to get involved with.

Monday – Car Dealer special

The two Jameses – Baggott and Batchelor – chatted about the decision to stop the publication of the printed version of Car Dealer Magazine, the exciting new digital version of the magazine and why time is running out for dealers to name and shame the best businesses they work with in the Car Dealer Power awards.

Wednesday – SMMT chief Mike Hawes

The chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) Mike Hawes joined the show on Wednesday and spoke about the new car market, why there’s likely to be fewer new cars on sale in 2021 and why there will be more global alliances between brands in order to avoid Mitsubishi UK’s fate. A show that’s not to be missed.

Friday – LSH Auto UK managing director Martyn Webb

LSH Auto is the world’s largest retailer for Mercedes-Benz cars and its headed up in the UK by Martyn Webb. He appeared on the show on Friday and chatted about the firm’s impressive new Mercedes-Benz of Stockport showroom and much more.

